Damaging Iran's nuclear sites may not be enough, expert says

Nobody knows how much damage has actually been done to Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to Prof. Uzi Rabi, a senior researcher and head of the Program for Regional Cooperation at the Moshe Dayan Center.

He told ILTV News that while Israel has inflicted damage on some nuclear sites, such as Natanz, when it comes to heavily fortified sites like Fordow, the understanding is that only the United States—with its advanced technology—can carry out such an operation effectively.

Rabi explained that there are two main challenges when it comes to Iran's nuclear ambitions. First, Iran already has the knowledge of how to build a nuclear bomb—knowledge that cannot be taken away, even if a facility is bombed.

The second challenge, he said, is that Iran is “not a regular foe” and has repeatedly threatened to destroy Israel. As a result, even demolishing some of its nuclear facilities would not necessarily make Israel safe. Instead, regime change would be required, Rabi said.

Watch the full interview: