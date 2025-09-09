Two Palestinian teens killed in Jenin camp clash; IDF says they ignored orders, launches probe

Islam Abdel Aziz Noah Majarmeh and Muhammad Sari Omar Maskala, both 14, were killed Monday by Israeli fire in the Jenin refugee camp. Jenin’s mayor, Mohammed Jarrar, said residents had gathered on the edge of the camp, which was taken over by Israeli forces earlier this year, “hoping they could reenter and recover some of their belongings.”
According to him, soldiers then opened fire, killing the two boys. Palestinian officials said two others were seriously wounded. Following the incident, new images circulated showing the camp’s devastation months after residents were evacuated and the site came under IDF control.
The IDF told The New York Times it had opened an investigation into the shooting. The army said soldiers in Jenin identified “a gathering of several suspects” in an area designated a closed military zone.
According to the IDF, the group “approached the soldiers in a threatening manner” and ignored orders to keep their distance. “After the suspects did not comply, the soldiers acted in accordance with standard operating procedures,” the military said.
Israeli forces have maintained a prolonged presence in Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur al-Shams refugee camps, where they have demolished hundreds of buildings, dismantled militant infrastructure, and dramatically altered the camps’ appearance. Across the three camps, more than 11 kilometers of new roads have been opened to ensure military access and maneuverability.
Defense Minister Israel Katz has said forces will remain in the camps until the end of the year, but discussions are already underway about the next phase: whether displaced residents will be allowed to return, and when and how Israeli forces will withdraw.