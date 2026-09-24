Trump out, Papua New Guinea in: Netanyahu unveils UN meeting list

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for the United States early Thursday ahead of his address to the UN General Assembly, where he is expected to speak around 9 p.m. Israel time.
With Israel facing mounting diplomatic pressure and an increasingly difficult environment at the United Nations, Netanyahu’s office has worked to arrange meetings with foreign leaders during the visit. The list released Thursday includes only two European leaders, while most of the others are from South America and Africa.
The Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu is scheduled to meet the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama and Ethiopia, the vice president of Colombia, and the prime ministers of Greece, Slovenia and Papua New Guinea.
U.S. President Donald Trump is not on the list.
“Many heads of state requested meetings with the prime minister during the visit, but because of the tight schedule and the need to return before the start of Sukkot, the prime minister was able to accommodate only some of the requests,” Netanyahu’s office said.
Netanyahu is traveling with his wife, Sara. The prime minister usually releases a video before departing Israel, but as of Thursday morning he had not done so.
Netanyahu had also sought a meeting with Elon Musk in Texas, but the plan was dropped after the U.S. Secret Service raised logistical difficulties, according to the report. The trip would have required a refueling stop in the United States.
Netanyahu ultimately opted for a brief visit without staying at the Loews Regency, his regular Manhattan hotel. Even so, the trip could carry significant costs because Israel had already reserved three floors at the hotel. Finance Ministry officials are expected to negotiate with the hotel in hopes of securing credit for a future stay, though it is unclear whether they will succeed.
At the United Nations, Israeli officials are preparing for what they expect to be an especially confrontational atmosphere. Officials believe some ambassadors may walk out during Netanyahu’s speech and could display signs accusing Israel of “genocide.”
One senior Israeli official said videos involving National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and incidents of Jewish extremist violence in the West Bank have further damaged Israel’s standing internationally. The official argued that the impression abroad is that Netanyahu is unable to rein in members of his far-right coalition.