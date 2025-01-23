'Nukhba exhibit' sows confusion and terror in Kfar Saba

Police forces on Thursday launched an investigation after a display featuring dolls resembling Hamas’ Nukhba terrorists on a pickup truck was set up in Kfar Saba.
Residents passing by Tel Hai Street near the Kfar Saba municipal building were alarmed by the sight of the pickup truck and the "terrorists" inside, prompting some to call the police. The display was dismantled and the circumstances behind the incident are being examined.
Right-wing activist Ayelet Lash, a resident of the West Bank, posted a photo of the display on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "This morning in Kfar Saba – a display showing a glimpse of what will happen if the State of Israel doesn’t quickly conquer Jenin, expel its terrorists and establish Jewish settlements there. No operation, no halfway measures. All-out war or the girls of Kfar Saba will be dragged to Jenin."
The IDF launched a counterterror operation in Jenin on Tuesday, a campaign planned for weeks and executed after waiting for U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration, alongside demands from Religious Zionism party leader and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
As part of the operation, two terrorists responsible for a shooting attack in the West Bank, which claimed the lives of three Israelis, were eliminated on Wednesday.