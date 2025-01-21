Israel's Iron Wall operation in West Bank: IDF strikes terrorists planting IEDs in Jenin

The attack was carried out with drones as part of Israel's counter-terrorism Iron Wall operation in the West Bank. Palestinian sources initially reported air raid sirens sounding throughout the city as the operation began with drone strikes, followed by a combat helicopter assault.
The Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry reported six fatalities and at least 35 injuries from IDF airstrikes, with casualties ranging from mild to critical. Following the drone strike, IDF bulldozers, including D9s, are expected to enter the area to clear roads suspected of being booby-trapped.
The operation, which began with targeted strikes on infrastructure, continued with ground forces entering Jenin. It is anticipated to continue for several days, involving significant military resources, including special forces, the Shin Bet security agency, and Border Police units.
The IDF aims to maintain operational freedom across the West Bank, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, and neutralize imminent threats. The decision to launch the operation was approved by Israel’s Security Cabinet on Friday.
The timing reflects the influence of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who reportedly pressured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to action following a shooting attack in the northern West Bank Palestinian village of Funduq that killed three Israelis, including two women in their 70s. Initial concerns about potential international backlash, particularly from the Biden administration, delayed the operation, despite months of planning by the IDF as part of its offensive strategy.
The IDF has also intensified arrests across the West Bank, with Palestinian sources reporting 11 arrests in Idna near Hebron and seven in Qalqilya. Earlier in the day, the Palestinian news agency WAFA claimed that Israeli forces tightened restrictions in Ramallah and Al-Bireh, closing additional roads.
The operation coincides with the winding down of an unprecedented six-week crackdown by Palestinian security forces targeting terrorist activities in the Jenin refugee camp. According to an IDF source, the Palestinian Authority sought to demonstrate its ability to curb terrorist presence and assert control. "They signaled to the Palestinian public and the international community – especially the U.S. and EU – that they can exercise authority, even in areas heavily impacted by Hamas," the source said.