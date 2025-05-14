Deadlock in hostage deal negotiations: Witkoff pressures Netanyahu, examines other proposals

As U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Doha on Wednesday, the Israeli negotiating team continued its talks in Qatar, closely accompanied by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler. However, sources familiar with the discussions told reporters that no significant progress has been made thus far.

Due to the deadlock, Witkoff has held multiple conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an effort to convince him to expand the mandate of the Israeli delegation, which is led by the deputy head of the Shin Bet.

2 View gallery Steve Witkoff, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photos: /Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Oliver CONTRERAS / AFP )

Israel remains committed to the Witkoff framework and insists there will be no end to the war without the return of all hostages and the dismantling and exile of Hamas leadership. Still, Witkoff is reportedly exploring alternative proposals, including phased hostage releases as a mechanism to initiate a ceasefire. According to Al Jazeera, Witkoff also met with Qatari officials and the families of hostages in a meeting that reportedly lasted about two and a half hours.

Netanyahu is expected to convene a meeting of senior ministers and security officials soon to discuss developments in the Doha talks.

On his way to Qatar, Trump told reporters: “If it weren’t for us, probably none of the hostages would be living right now. The Israelis fought hard—they deserve a lot of credit— but I think my people deserve a lot of credit. Maybe the most credit.” He claimed the number of living hostages is now 20, following the release of Edan Alexander, and added, “We’ll get them out gradually.” Trump emphasized that his current Middle East trip “does not sideline Israel,” calling it “very good for Israel.”

Currently, the negotiations in Doha are not classified as “proximity talks.” The Israeli and Hamas delegations are housed in separate buildings, with mediators shuttling between them. In past negotiations, when discussions included the names of prisoners and details of a deal, the delegations were at least in the same structure, with Qatari mediators moving between floors—making the process more efficient.

2 View gallery President Donald Trump talks to reporters on Air Force One ( Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images )

At the heart of the talks is the key issue of whether Hamas will agree to a deal that does not include a formal end to the war. That question is being discussed between Hamas and the mediators, and between the mediators and the Israeli delegation, with Witkoff as the key intermediary. The fact that the American envoy must call Netanyahu from Doha highlights that further progress depends on Netanyahu’s direct approval. It also suggests that the Israeli delegation may be operating with a limited mandate.

Witkoff continues to press Israel to pursue his proposed framework. Netanyahu agreed to dispatch a delegation to Doha under U.S. pressure, but he also made clear that “negotiations will only be held under fire,” with Israel threatening to expand military operations in Gaza immediately after Trump’s Middle East tour concludes later this week.