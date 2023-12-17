Troops find terror tunnel shaft under baby's crib in Gaza

Military says although international media outlets given video images of the tunnel shaft uncovered in the children's bedroom, most opt to report on Palestinians killed in fighting rather than use of civilian homes for terror, murder and slaughter

Yoav Zitun|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
tunnels
Gaza city
Hamas atrocities
Jabaliya

IDF troops find terror tunnel underneath baby's bed
(IDF )

IDF troops operating in the Jabaliya neighborhood in Gaza City found a tunnel shaft inside a children's bedroom. The military said it was a strategic shaft with a stairwell inside it and it was destroyed by the military engineering crop.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
" We are in what looks like an innocent home but if you follow me into the children's bedroom, under the baby's cot, we see a terror tunnel," the commander of the force Capt. Alon said. "Hamas uses children's bedrooms, babys' cots to hid what is used for terror, murder and slaughter."
2 View gallery
תיעוד ממציאת פיר מנהרת טרור לצד מיטת תינוק בתוך חדר ילדים ברצועת עזהתיעוד ממציאת פיר מנהרת טרור לצד מיטת תינוק בתוך חדר ילדים ברצועת עזה
Terror tunnel shaft found under a baby's cot in a Gaza home
(Photo: IDF)
The military said it had provided the video images of the tunnel shaft found under the crib to the international press but, although most headlines were on Jabaliya, media outlets opted to report on the number of Palestinians killed rather than Hamas' preparations to kill Israelis. The BBC relied on the Palestinian Wafa news agency, that reported 35 killed in Israeli attacks on homes in the neighborhood.
According to the IDF, 200 targets were hit in Gaza in the past day. Troops operated on an UNRWA school where they found machines that produce rocket parts as well as three tunnel shafts nearby.
Another force operating in Shejaiya found armaments, explosive devices, AK47 assault rifles, IUDs and grenades. They also found a 15-meter-long (50 feet) attack tunnel shaft that was destroyed from the air.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: פעילות הלחימה של לוחמי חטיבת הצנחנים ביצעו במרחב שג'עייה ברצועת עזהתיעוד: פעילות הלחימה של לוחמי חטיבת הצנחנים ביצעו במרחב שג'עייה ברצועת עזה
IDF troops operating inShejaiya
(Photo: IDF)
The military also destroyed a weapons' storage area found in the home of a Hamas operative which the IDF said was a significant supply stop for terrorists operating in the area.
First published: 15:30, 12.17.23
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""