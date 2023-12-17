Troops find terror tunnel shaft under baby's crib in Gaza





IDF troops find terror tunnel underneath baby's bed ( IDF )





IDF troops operating in the Jabaliya neighborhood in Gaza City found a tunnel shaft inside a children's bedroom. The military said it was a strategic shaft with a stairwell inside it and it was destroyed by the military engineering crop.

" We are in what looks like an innocent home but if you follow me into the children's bedroom, under the baby's cot, we see a terror tunnel," the commander of the force Capt. Alon said. "Hamas uses children's bedrooms, babys' cots to hid what is used for terror, murder and slaughter."

2 View gallery Terror tunnel shaft found under a baby's cot in a Gaza home ( Photo: IDF )

The military said it had provided the video images of the tunnel shaft found under the crib to the international press but, although most headlines were on Jabaliya, media outlets opted to report on the number of Palestinians killed rather than Hamas' preparations to kill Israelis. The BBC relied on the Palestinian Wafa news agency, that reported 35 killed in Israeli attacks on homes in the neighborhood.

According to the IDF, 200 targets were hit in Gaza in the past day. Troops operated on an UNRWA school where they found machines that produce rocket parts as well as three tunnel shafts nearby.

Another force operating in Shejaiya found armaments, explosive devices, AK47 assault rifles, IUDs and grenades. They also found a 15-meter-long (50 feet) attack tunnel shaft that was destroyed from the air.

2 View gallery IDF troops operating inShejaiya ( Photo: IDF )