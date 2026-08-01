Suspected gangland hit leaves local criminal dead in Netivot

A local criminal in his 40s was shot dead Saturday night in Netivot in what police suspect was a criminally motivated attack. A second man, 29, was lightly wounded after being shot in the leg.

The report was received by Magen David Adom’s Negev district emergency center at 9:37 p.m. Paramedics found the older victim lying unconscious in a parking lot near several vehicles, with no pulse and not breathing.

Scene of the shooting

Medical teams attempted to stop the bleeding and performed advanced resuscitation efforts, but his injuries were critical and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During searches of nearby buildings, emergency crews located the second victim fully conscious. He received initial treatment before being taken by ambulance to a hospital in light condition.

Police opened an investigation, collecting evidence at the scene and searching for suspects involved in the shooting.

Senior MDA medic Uriel Cohen said the fatal victim had suffered injuries throughout his body.

“He was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing,” Cohen said. “We provided medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding, and performed advanced resuscitation, but his injuries were fatal and we had to pronounce him dead.”