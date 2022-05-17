Israeli forces thwart stabbing attack near Nablus in West Bank

The Israeli military on Tuesday thwarted an attempted stabbing attack near the West Bank city of Nablus.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the military, a man arrived at an IDF outpost in the Judea and Samaria Square, just north of Jerusalem, while brandishing a knife.

Footage of the attempted stabbing attack ( )

"Following the initial report about the stabbing attack near the entrance to the city of Nablus, an assailant armed with a knife charged toward IDF soldiers stationed in the area," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit in a statement.

"The assailant attempted to stab the soldiers, who responded with live fire."

He was shot and neutralized by the forces, and no IDF troops had been hurt in the incident.

1 צפייה בגלריה Footage of the suspected attacker approaching troops

The condition of the assailant is described as serious and he is said to be suffering from wounds to his upper body.

This is the second attempted attack foiled in the Nablus area in the past 30 hours. In the early hours of Monday, an attempted attack was thwarted at Tapuach Junction, when a Palestinian was arrested with an axe that he apparently planned to use to launch a stabbing spree.