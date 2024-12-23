Sirens sound across Israel amid missile attack from Yemen

Air raid sirens were activated early Tuesday across southern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Jaffa, Petah Tikva, Rishon Lezion, Ashdod, Ramat Gan, Lod, Ramle, Herzliya and Rehovot.
Shortly after in the south, sirens also sounded in Arad, Kuseife, Ar'ara in the Negev, as well as the Bedouin communities of Tel Arad, Mar'it and Sa'wa. Numerous interceptions were heard as Israel's missile defense systems responded to the incoming threat.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The IDF reported that the attack originated from Yemen and the missile was intercepted outside of Israeli airspace. Sirens were activated due to fear of falling interception debris.
Magen David Adom (MDA) teams provided medical care to more than 20 people who sustained injuries while rushing to shelters. Several individuals also received treatment for shock. No direct casualties from the missile were reported, authorities said.