IDF probe finds, fixes Iron Dome glitch during Gaza barrage

Two days after rocket barrages were fired on southern Israel from the Gaza Strip and penetrated the Iron Dome missile defense system – resulting in Chinese workers being injured, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) published the initial investigation report of the Iron Dome system's activity which found there was a technical problem with the system on that day.

According to the IAF statement on Thursday, the problem was immediately addressed and did not reoccur when dozens of additional rockets were fired from Gaza.

The IAF said that although in the first round of rocket fire only six out of ten rockets that did not fall in open areas were intercepted, for the whole week the interception success rate of Iron Dome stood at 90.5%.

Overall, 104 rockets were fired in the recent round of violence from Gaza, of which 24 were intercepted, 48 of the rockets exploded in open areas, 24 exploded in the Strip, and 11 fell into the sea.

In the barrage of rockets fired toward the Gaza envelope on Tuesday afternoon, 26 launches were identified. Sixteen rockets exploded in open areas, six fell short, and four more exploded in built-up areas, and were supposed to be intercepted

