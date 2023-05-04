Netanyahu says Iran 50 times worse than N. Korea

PM tells visiting bi-partisan congressional committee that Iran is able to threaten every city in the United States with nuclear blackmail and that is 'a changing of history'; Gallant says Iranians now have material for 5 bombs

Korin Elbaz-Alush|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday told a visiting bi-partisan congressional delegation, led by Michal Turner, head of the House Select Committee on Intelligence that Iran poses a greater threat than North Korea.
“Iran is 50 North Koreas; it is not merely a neighborhood bully like the dynasty that rules North Korea,” says Netanyahu in response to a question about Tehran. “This is an ideological force that views us, Israel, as a small satan, and views you as the great satan — and to have Iran being able to threaten every city in the United States with nuclear blackmail is a changing of history.”
2 View gallery
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Twitter)
Earlier, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Iran has enough enriched material to produce five nuclear devices.
Gallant was on an official visit to Greece on Thursday, to meet his counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulus , before continuing on to Cyprus.
2 View gallery
שר הביטחון יואב גלנט עם שר ההגנה של יוון ניקולס פנגיוטופולוס ב אתונהשר הביטחון יואב גלנט עם שר ההגנה של יוון ניקולס פנגיוטופולוס ב אתונה
Galant reviews Greek honor guard on visit to Athens
(Photo: Defense Ministry )
“Make no mistake — Iran will not be satisfied by a single nuclear bomb. So far, Iran has gained material enriched to 20% and 60% for five nuclear bombs,” Gallant said. “Iranian progress, and enrichment to 90%, would be a grave mistake on Iran’s part, and could ignite the region,” he said.
