Military to provide protection to illegal outposts amid terror surge

The IDF on Thursday, announced it would be changing its previous position and providing full security to illegal West Bank outposts, amid a surge in attacks, Ynet has learned.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the military the new security measures will enable the implementation of new technologies in all settlements in the region include outposts that have not been legally authorized.

2 View gallery New technological means will provide protection to illegal and new outposts

The means will include data collection and alert systems, mobile lighting systems, public address systems, and fire fighting systems, all portable, to be used by forces as needed.

The IDF does not interfere with regulating illegal settlements or outposts in the West Bank. Still, it will act to protect them with various technological means and with its troops, under the new policy and thus provide more comprehensive and broader protection in the region, strengthening operational flexibility. This change comes after a year of preparatory planning by the IDF Central Command and the Defense Ministry.

2 View gallery All devices are portable

"The move has three major advantages," a security official told Ynet. "First, it will improve the technological means, by allowing to use of more high-end devices; second, the new policy will allow a broader deployment and protection in the West Bank region; and third, the advanced technology will allow the troops to be free mobile and perform offensive operations if needed."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yair Lapid received an intelligence briefing and operational review of the West Bank from Shin Bet director Ronen Bar.