IDF on highest alert as troops ordered to remain on bases ahead of elections

The IDF is preparing for next week's Israeli elections at the highest level of alert, and on Monday afternoon, the military announced that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir had ordered an army-wide leave freeze beginning Thursday, October 22, following a security assessment.

The multi-front assessment was also attended by the head of the Operations Directorate, the head of Military Intelligence and the commanders of the Northern, Central, Southern and Home Front commands.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: IDF )

At the beginning of the assessment, Zamir emphasized that the IDF's mission was to ensure that Israel's democratic elections are held "on schedule and safely." He also stressed that the military remains on the highest level of alert and will continue to maintain heightened vigilance and readiness across all fronts.

As part of the assessment, Zamir ordered several additional measures to increase military preparedness, foremost among them the suspension of leave across all IDF units beginning Thursday. The military also decided to increase the presence of senior commanders in operations centers, headquarters and units to ensure operational readiness and effectiveness.

Against the backdrop of tensions in the West Bank and a sharp increase in nationalist-motivated violence, Zamir also ordered reinforcements for Central Command, including the Paratroopers Brigade headquarters and additional troops, to strengthen deployments and increase the military's presence on the ground.

"The brigade will serve as a designated task force headquarters in the area between Samaria and Binyamin," the IDF said.

Additional forces will also be allocated to other operational sectors as needed, across the air, naval and ground forces.

At almost the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released another video from an Air Force base, his second in the past month, warning Israel's enemies against attempting to attack the country.

"We have the readiness, determination and capability to strike our enemies the moment it becomes necessary. Our enemies will suffer blows even heavier than those they have suffered so far," Netanyahu said.