Ya Allah: Young Christian tour guide redefines post-war Syria, one battlefield tour at a time

Rita Badran, a 21-year-old dental student from Damascus, is the only woman in Syria guiding tourists through former war zones, including Jewish visitors, aiming to show the world that her country and its women are ready to be seen again

At just 21 years old, Rita Badran is breaking barriers in a country still emerging from over a decade of civil war. A dental student and Christian from Damascus, Badran is the only woman in Syria leading military history tours through former war zones—sites once synonymous with fear, now part of her mission to reshape global perceptions of Syria.
Since the fall of President Bashar Assad’s regime last December, Badran has guided tourists, including Jewish visitors, through areas once off-limits, such as the notorious Saydnaya prison, which saw brutal human rights abuses under the deposed dictator's regime. Her tours trace the scars of Syria’s civil war, offering historical context while promoting the message that the country is no longer solely defined by conflict.
She navigates Damascus and its surroundings freely, often without wearing a hijab—a rare sight for women in parts of Syria. Once confronted by armed men who demanded she cover her hair, Badran refused and stood her ground.
For her, her work is not only about tourism—it’s about reclaiming identity and visibility for Syrian women and the country itself.
