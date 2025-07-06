Successor of PA president serving 67 life sentences: the terrorists who could be released in the hostage deal

Senior Hamas terrorist Abdullah Bargouthi could be released, or Marwan Barghouti, who is serving 5 life sentences + 40 years for his role in attacks that killed 5 Israelis and is seen as a uniting figure on the Palestinian street and a candidate to take over the Palestinian Authority; Hamas to demand others with blood on their hands