Hamas leadership mourns Rafah terrorists in Qatar home previously struck by the IDF

Palestinian sources said Hamad was among a group of Hamas terrorists eliminated Sunday during fighting in Rafah’s underground network, in an area of the Gaza Strip now controlled by Israel east of the Yellow Line. He was killed along with his cousin, Ahmad Saeed Hamad. According to the sources, the group became trapped in the tunnels months ago, and contact with them was lost after October’s ceasefire took effect. Hamad’s brother later confirmed his death online, writing that he had “met his fate and did not flee.”