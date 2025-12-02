Hamas leadership mourns Rafah terrorists in Qatar home previously struck by the IDF

Hamas leaders in Qatar convened this week for a mourning ceremony for Abdallah Hamad, a Hamas operative killed by the IDF in the tunnels under Rafah. Hamad was the son of Ghazi Hamad, a senior member of Hamas’ political bureau and a figure who has reportedly served on the terror group’s negotiating team.
Palestinian sources said Hamad was among a group of Hamas terrorists eliminated Sunday during fighting in Rafah’s underground network, in an area of the Gaza Strip now controlled by Israel east of the Yellow Line. He was killed along with his cousin, Ahmad Saeed Hamad. According to the sources, the group became trapped in the tunnels months ago, and contact with them was lost after October’s ceasefire took effect. Hamad’s brother later confirmed his death online, writing that he had “met his fate and did not flee.”
Footage from Qatar showed nearly the entire Hamas leadership gathered for several hours at a private home, including Khaled Mashaal, Khalil al-Hayya, Hussam Badran and Mousa Abu Marzouk. The event was presented by the organization as a demonstration of unity and continuity in its command structure. Images from the site appeared to show remnants of an earlier strike, which Hamas claimed was evidence of an IDF attack on a Hamas command location in Qatar. Israel has not commented on that claim.
At the ceremony, al-Hayya praised Hamad as a model for the Al Qassam Brigades and claimed he fought with a Tavor rifle taken from an IDF soldier. Ghazi Hamad said his son embodied “composure, nobility and courage.”
In recent days, the IDF has released multiple updates on terrorists killed in the Rafah tunnels or while attempting to exit them. On Sunday, the military said more than 40 terrorists had been eliminated during the campaign against what it calls the “Rafah pocket,” along with the destruction of dozens of shafts, tunnels and other infrastructure.
Among those killed, according to Palestinian reporting, were several senior Hamas commanders:
Abu Ahmed al-Bawab, commander of the East Rafah Battalion and a key figure in the organization’s military operations in the area.
Ismail Abu Labda, also known as Abu Hudayfa, deputy commander of the same battalion and described by Palestinians as a coordinator of “hostage-release ceremonies” and liaison with the Red Cross.
Tawfiq Salem, a Nukhba company commander involved in leading squads operating through tunnels against IDF forces.