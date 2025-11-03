Dershowitz quits Democrats after 60 years, citing party’s anti-Israel turn

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz says he has formally left the Democratic Party after six decades, citing what he calls its growing hostility toward Israel — a trend he argues is epitomized by New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

In an interview, Dershowitz called Mamdani “a vicious antisemite” and warned that his election could have repercussions far beyond New York.

“If he’s elected mayor, it will spread to other Democratic cities,” Dershowitz said. “That’s why, after 60 years as a Democrat, I’ve formally quit the party.”

The veteran constitutional scholar accused Mamdani of applying “a double standard” toward Israel, noting that while the candidate has said he would not recognize Israel as a Jewish state, he openly recognizes Muslim-majority nations such as Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia as Islamic states.

“That’s the core of anti-Semitism,” Dershowitz said.

He reserved some of his harshest criticism for Jewish voters who support Mamdani, including progressive rabbis and activists.

“Just because you’re Jewish doesn’t mean you can’t be a total political fool,” he said. “These are self-hating Jews — people who know little about Judaism but start every sentence with, ‘As a Jew, I support Hamas or Mamdani.’”

Dershowitz argued that the symbolic weight of the New York mayor’s office could embolden anti-Israel progressives nationwide, influencing Democratic primaries and silencing established figures such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“It could have an enormous political impact,” he said. “People like Schumer know that Mamdani’s supporters will run against them in primaries, so they stay quiet.”

He criticized Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa for remaining in the race, saying his continued candidacy could split the opposition vote and hand Mamdani a win.

“It’s all ego,” Dershowitz said. “He doesn’t have a chance, but he could make the difference.”

When asked about former President Barack Obama’s endorsement of Mamdani, Dershowitz was dismissive, recalling their falling-out over the Iran nuclear deal.

2 View gallery Zohran Mamdani ( Photo: AP/ Angelina Katsanis )

“Barack Obama has never been a friend of Israel,” he said. “He told me he had Israel’s back, and then he made the terrible Iran deal. I have nothing but contempt for him.”

Dershowitz warned that the Democratic Party’s drift reflects a broader leftward turn against Israel seen in Canada, Britain, France, and Spain.

“Since 1948, we’ve had bipartisan support for Israel — that is ending now,” he said. “The Democratic Party is becoming an anti-Israel party.”

Still, he urged Jewish New Yorkers not to leave the city if Mamdani wins.

“No — fight back,” he said. “I’ll be happy to lead the fight against Mamdani. We’ll use legal, political, and economic tools to oppose him. Don’t leave — stay and fight.”