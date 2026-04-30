Galilee resident accused of ISIS allegiance, planning attack on soldiers in Karmiel

A resident of northern Israel swore allegiance to ISIS and planned to carry out an attack against soldiers at a mall in Karmiel, the Shin Bet security agency and police said, adding that an indictment has been filed following a joint investigation.

A resident of northern Israel swore allegiance to ISIS and planned to carry out an attack against soldiers at a mall in Karmiel, the Shin Bet security agency and police said, adding that an indictment has been filed following a joint investigation.

A resident of northern Israel swore allegiance to ISIS and planned to carry out an attack against soldiers at a mall in Karmiel, the Shin Bet security agency and police said, adding that an indictment has been filed following a joint investigation.