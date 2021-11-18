Bennett, Lapid: Dear Oknins, welcome home!

After almost two weeks in Turkish prison, Natali and Mordy Oknin landed in Israel on Thursday and received a call from Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Bennett: Dear Oknins, good morning. This is Naftali Bennett speaking and the wonderful foreign minister, Yair Lapid, is beside me. Welcome home. We're so happy that you've arrived safely. How are you feeling?

Natali and Mordy Oknin

Mordy Oknin: "We are fine, a little excited about everything that has happened in the country. Everyone has taken on the task of getting us out of this thing. All thanks to you, to the government, to Yair Lapid the foreign minister, and to the honorable president."

Natali Oknin: "Mr. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, we want to tell you from the bottom of our hearts, we're not taking what you did for granted. You were by our side. I heard that [Lapid] spoke to my family every day, and also the prime minister. You spoke to my family, you spoke to my sisters, my brother, my daughter Shiraz, everyone. I heard that the whole government rallied behind us… We are grateful. We are strong thanks to you."

The couple was detained last week after they took photos of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's residence during a trip to Istanbul and were charged for espionage.

Mordy and Natali Oknin arrived at their home in central Israel where they were greeted by family and a crowd of reporters. From the family's balcony, Natali thanked all those who were involved in securing their release.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid calling Mordy and Natali Oknin after their release from Turkish prison

They arrived soon after 6am onboard a private jet rented by the Foreign Ministry and were greeted by family members.