Some 60,000 Israeli women were victims of violence in 2020, survey shows

Some 60,000 Israeli women, some two percent of Israel's female population, were victims of physical violence or threats in 2020, a survey published on Wednesday shows.

The report by the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics, released ahead of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Thursday, shows that 14,000 women and 31,000 men experienced physical violence last year.

In addition, 41,000 women and 57,000 men were victims of threats of violence.

The survey found that most women who were subjected to either violence or threats came from traditional but not necessarily religious households.

The CBS report also found that 268,000 women had been subjected to crimes of any kind in 2020, the reported of which appears to be sexual harassment - prevalent among women aged 20-34.

When it came to police complaints, the most reported offense was theft (42.5%), although 57.6% of victims did not file a complaint.

This is followed by cases of violence or threat of violence (39.3%). But, the report showed that 60.7% of the victims did not file a complaint.

It was also found that women in general are less prone to report an offense compared to men - 38.4% compared to 40.5% - respectively.

Online offenses are nearly unreported, with 91.3% of events not resulting in a complaint.

It was also shown that women were more worried about being harassed online than men, mostly those over the age of 35.

The report also showed that women feel much less safe walking around their place of residence at night compared to men, especially in the 20-34 age group - 76.1% compared to 92.3% - respectively.