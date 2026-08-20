Four people receive 100 lashes for extramarital sex in Indonesia

, a devoutly Muslim region governed by Sharia law, held a disturbing public flogging on Thursday in which two women and two men each received 100 lashes for having extramarital sex. Some members of the crowd, which included children, shouted “Harder!” as the cane repeatedly struck their backs.

, a devoutly Muslim region governed by Sharia law, held a disturbing public flogging on Thursday in which two women and two men each received 100 lashes for having extramarital sex. Some members of the crowd, which included children, shouted “Harder!” as the cane repeatedly struck their backs.