More than 30 female Israeli Air Force crew members joined long-range strikes on Iran, IDF confirms

More than 30 female aircrew members have taken part in Israeli Air Force strikes on Iran since Saturday as part of Operation Roaring Lion, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed Monday in response to a query from ynet.
The figure includes dozens of female pilots, combat navigators and technicians who participated in the long-range missions.
The confirmation comes against the backdrop of renewed public debate in recent months over women serving in combat units and in the military more broadly.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, a female aircrew member said there are more than 70 female combat pilots and navigators in the Israeli Air Force.
Following Operation “With the Lion” in June, Capt. N., an F-16 combat navigator from the 107th Squadron who took part in the strikes, described the prolonged flight to Iran in an interview with ynet.
“On the way to the target you’re tense, listening to the radio for any change and knowing what you’re doing,” she said. “There’s no moment for casual conversation in the cockpit. Only when you return to non-threatened territory do you say something to the pilot, ‘Wow, what an experience we just had.’”
Describing the intensive operational activity since October 7, she added: “You’re just waiting for them to call you. You want to defend and to strike. That’s what we trained for, that’s why we’re here. It doesn’t matter how much you slept at night, if you slept at all. You fly and you do the job.”
At the time, Capt. N. said she believed the confrontation with Iran was not over.
“We did very good work here and it’s not finished yet,” she said. “We are still alert and ready for anything.”