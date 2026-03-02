More than 30 female Israeli Air Force crew members joined long-range strikes on Iran, IDF confirms

The confirmation comes against the backdrop of renewed public debate in recent months over women serving in combat units and in the military more broadly.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, a female aircrew member said there are more than 70 female combat pilots and navigators in the Israeli Air Force.

Following Operation “With the Lion” in June, Capt. N., an F-16 combat navigator from the 107th Squadron who took part in the strikes, described the prolonged flight to Iran in an interview with ynet.

“On the way to the target you’re tense, listening to the radio for any change and knowing what you’re doing,” she said. “There’s no moment for casual conversation in the cockpit. Only when you return to non-threatened territory do you say something to the pilot, ‘Wow, what an experience we just had.’”

