Suitcases of cash: two Palestinians arrested trying to smuggle 12M shekels to terror groups in West Bank

Intelligence from the IDF led Border Police to arrest the two suspects as they crossed from Jordan into Israel via the Allenby Crossing; a senior officer said forces are acting decisively to cut off terror funding

|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Allenby Crossing
West Bank
Terror
Terrorist organizations
Border Police
Jordan
Palestinians
Terrorism
Security forces, working with inspectors at the Allenby Crossing, foiled an attempt by two Palestinians holding Jordanian citizenship to transfer 12 million shekels in cash to terror organizations in the West Bank. The two were arrested and the money was seized by investigators from the Border Police intelligence and investigations division operating under the regional command.
According to intelligence received from the IDF Central Command intelligence unit, forces at the Allenby Crossing prepared in advance for the suspects’ arrival. A military unit from the Jordan Valley Brigade and customs officials took part in the arrest. A search of the suspects’ suitcases uncovered 12 million shekels in cash, including Israeli and foreign banknotes. A court extended the suspects’ detention pending the filing of indictments.
1 View gallery
מזוודות הכסף ששני חשודים ניסו להבריח דרך מעבר אלנבימזוודות הכסף ששני חשודים ניסו להבריח דרך מעבר אלנבי
One of the suitcases containing the cash
(Photo: Police Spokesperson)
Border Police West Bank District Commander Chief Superintendent Nisso Guetta said, “Our fighters are working shoulder to shoulder with the other security agencies in the sector, with determination and persistence, deep inside hostile areas, to cut off the oxygen of terror: the money. This incident, which led to the exposure of funds intended for terror, is part of a broad effort to disrupt the financing routes of terror organizations.”
Guetta added, “Only recently, together with other security forces, we managed to seize large sums totaling millions of shekels across the West Bank. We will continue to act with full force and close cooperation to safeguard the security of Israel’s citizens.”
First published: 17:20, 01.18.26
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""