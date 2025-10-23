Iran doxxes, threatens journalists in Israel amid spy hunt

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has published a report targeting Israeli journalists and commentators of Iranian descent, issuing explicit threats and releasing images of their residences in what Israeli officials view as an alarming escalation in Tehran’s psychological warfare campaign.

Among the individuals named are Bebek Yitzhaki, a journalist with the Persian-language opposition outlet Iran International; Meir Javedanfar, a Tel Aviv-based analyst; Menashe Amir, a longtime Persian-language commentator; and Kamal Panahi, a spokesperson for the IDF in Persian. The Iranian report accuses them of cooperating with “an international terror network” and states, “You are now on the Islamic Republic’s target list.”

Iranian threat against Israeli journalists and commentators

One of the threats reads: “You are surely aware that the Shin Bet has already foiled several plots against your home and office. This is our final warning. Cease your cooperation with the terror network and you will be removed from our list. The choice is yours.”

The report, distributed Wednesday via Iranian Telegram accounts, included alleged surveillance photos of the journalists’ homes and offices, with captions such as “spies photographed near your residence.” One image showed the exterior of Iran International’s Israeli offices—part of a broader effort by the station to expose regime corruption and amplify dissident voices, often to the regime’s embarrassment.

Iran claimed the photos were taken by “our patrol team at your place of residence,” adding: “We hope you take this message seriously and consider the consequences of your actions.”

The threats follow recent reports in the Guardian detailing Iran’s expanded espionage efforts in Israel, which have allegedly involved more than 30 Israeli citizens since Iran’s first large-scale missile barrage in April 2024. According to court documents cited in the report, many of the suspected recruits were initially contacted through anonymous messages offering money in exchange for information or small tasks. These interactions reportedly evolved into more serious operations, with higher payments offered for riskier assignments.

Though Israeli intelligence has successfully disrupted many of these efforts, including planned assassinations of senior officials, authorities believe that Iranian agents may have obtained sensitive information about strategic sites—some of which have since been targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles during the war.