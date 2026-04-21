Israel falls silent as Memorial Day siren sounds and state ceremonies begin at Mount Herzl | Watch live

President Herzog said at the ceremony: “Only in recent days, heartbreakingly, more beloved sons have been added to the list of the fallen. War is a defining moment, a national test, and we as a nation are meeting it in an inspiring way, and will continue to do so, with determination and strength, despite all the terrible pain.”

President Herzog said at the ceremony: “Only in recent days, heartbreakingly, more beloved sons have been added to the list of the fallen. War is a defining moment, a national test, and we as a nation are meeting it in an inspiring way, and will continue to do so, with determination and strength, despite all the terrible pain.”

President Herzog said at the ceremony: “Only in recent days, heartbreakingly, more beloved sons have been added to the list of the fallen. War is a defining moment, a national test, and we as a nation are meeting it in an inspiring way, and will continue to do so, with determination and strength, despite all the terrible pain.”