Earthquake in Cyprus felt across parts of Israel: 'The kitchen table started to move'

tremor, which struck at 11:31 a.m., registered a magnitude of 5.7, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said; residents in Haifa, Tiberias, Nazareth and other communities reported feeling the shaking

ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Northern Israel
earthquake
An earthquake centered near Paphos, Cyprus, was felt across parts of northern Israel on Wednesday morning, according to reports from residents and seismological authorities.
The tremor, which struck at 11:31 a.m., registered a magnitude of 5.7, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. Residents in Haifa, Tiberias, Nazareth and other communities reported feeling the shaking.
1 View gallery
רעידת אדמה בקפריסיןרעידת אדמה בקפריסין
In Safed, residents also said they noticed the movement. “The table in the kitchen moved,” one woman told ynet.
No injuries or damage were immediately reported.
The last earthquake felt in Israel occurred in June, when a 6.2-magnitude quake struck along the Greece-Turkey border.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""