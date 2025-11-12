Earthquake in Cyprus felt across parts of Israel: 'The kitchen table started to move'

An earthquake centered near Paphos, Cyprus, was felt across parts of northern Israel on Wednesday morning, according to reports from residents and seismological authorities.

The tremor, which struck at 11:31 a.m., registered a magnitude of 5.7, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. Residents in Haifa, Tiberias, Nazareth and other communities reported feeling the shaking.

In Safed, residents also said they noticed the movement. “The table in the kitchen moved,” one woman told ynet.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.