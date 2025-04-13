Iran demands U.S. sanctions relief for nuclear program limits in talks

Iran has requested sanctions relief from the United States in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program, a Wall Street Journal report said Sunday citing sources familiar with renewed talks held Saturday in Oman. The discussions were described as a “gateway to deeper negotiations,” with another round expected next Saturday.
According to Amwaj Media, which covers developments in Iran and Iraq, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff presented a draft agreement that does not call for dismantling Iran’s nuclear program or threaten consequences if talks fail.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the location of future meetings may change, hinting they could be held “somewhere in Europe” instead of Muscat, Oman, citing logistical concerns. The United Arab Emirates has also emerged as a possible host.
Following several hours of what Tehran described as “comprehensive” talks, Araghchi and Witkoff spoke briefly in the presence of Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.
Trump: ‘Going pretty well’
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the talks were progressing: “I think they’re going okay,” he said. “Nothing matters until you get it done, so I don't like talking about it. But it's going OK. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think.” The White House also described the meeting as “positive and constructive.”
Araghchi echoed that sentiment in a Telegram post, confirming the delegations met at the end of the session. According to Iran’s Tasnim News, talks will resume next week.
Iranian and U.S. delegates sat in separate rooms during the negotiations, with Oman’s foreign minister acting as intermediary, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry. Witkoff’s delegation left the venue around 5:50 p.m. local time.
Al-Busaidi later said the talks were held in a “positive atmosphere that helped bridge gaps,” adding that Oman remains committed to helping promote regional and global peace and stability.
The White House said Witkoff told Araghchi he had been instructed by Trump to resolve the dispute through diplomacy if possible and that the direct communication marked progress toward a mutually beneficial outcome. Both sides agreed to reconvene next Saturday.
Araghchi said the next round is “likely” to be held April 19 to discuss a “broad framework” for a potential agreement. He added that while the location may change, Oman will continue to mediate.
“The talks were constructive and calm,” Araghchi said. “No inappropriate language was used. Messages were exchanged between the delegations four times with Omani help. Both sides expressed interest in moving toward a mutually acceptable agreement. Neither Tehran nor Washington wants endless negotiations. We concluded with a short in-person conversation with the American team, staying within diplomatic protocols.”