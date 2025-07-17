U.N. resignations response to sanctions, says UN Watch director

It has never happened in the history of the United Nations that an entire commission of inquiry resigned — and the timing says everything, according to Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch.
He told ILTV that “this was announced just days after the United States imposed historic sanctions against Hamas terrorism supporter Francesca Albanese, someone who has been condemned by France, Germany, Canada, and many other countries for anti-Semitism and Holocaust inversion. The Secretary of State [Marco] Rubio from the United States, imposed historic, bold and vital sanctions, which sends a message that if the United Nations decides to abuse and undermine their own founding principles of human rights and international law by naming overt supporters of terrorism, notorious antisemites like Francesca Albanese, the United States will be the adult in the room and will say no.”
Watch the full interview: