Bennett leaves cabinet meeting, enters isolation after daughter contracted COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett went into compulsory self isolation on Sunday, shortly after being notified during a cabinet meeting that his daughter was found positive for COVID-19.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Bennett himself had tested negative for COVID in a rapid test conducted at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting, which he promptly left after learning that his daughter had contracted the pathogen.
The PMO added that Bennett's daughter, 14, was accinated.
The prime minister will reportedly stay in isolation, separate from his daughter, until he receives a negative PCR test indicating he has not contracted COVID.
Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, meanwhile, announced that she did not attend Sunday’s cabinet meeting because her daughter was also found positive for COVID.
The prime minister went into isolation mere hours after the government announced that no new curbs will be imposed ahead of the upcoming New Year celebrations, despite reports that the country's coronavirus infection rate has surpassed two percent for the first time since October.
Before departing the meeting, Bennett announced Israel’s intent on doubling the amount of settlers living in the Golan Heights, with a multimillion-dollar plan meant to further consolidate Israel's hold on the territory it captured from Syria more than five decades ago.