Bennett warns Iran of Israeli response to tanker attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday said Israel was enlisting an international response to Iran's alleged attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman last week, but added that if necessary, "we are able to act alone."

Speaking during a visit to the IDF northern command and accompanied by Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the prime minister also slammed the EU for sending an emissary to Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ebrahim Raisi as president on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and head of the IDF northern command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram during a tour of the northern frontier on Tuesday

"We shared intelligence with our friends in the U.S., Britain and elsewhere," Bennett said "There is no doubt as to who was behind the attack, but we provided hard evidence just in case," he said.

Bennett said that Raisi was the most extreme leader of the Islamic Republic thus far, despite heavy competition with predecessors.

"I call on the EU from here. You cannot talk about human rights and at the same time extend honors to a murderer of hundreds of dissidents," he said.

"Iran knows the heavy price we exact from anyone threatening our security," the prime minister said. "They have to understand that they will not be able to sit peacefully in Tehran and set the Middle East on fire. Those days are over," he said.

Ebrahim Raisi receives his appointment as president from Irans Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday

Bennett was briefed during his visit by military commanders on the IDF's preparedness on the Lebanese and Syrian borders, with the premier saying that Israel's budget allotment for defense reflects its policy on Iran.

"Speeches are not enough," he said. "We need a strong military and that requires an investment of resources."

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen Aviv Kochavi, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Northern Command chief Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram