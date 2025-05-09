Houthi missile fire triggers air raid sirens across central Israel

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Friday afternoon following a missile launch from Yemen. The IDF confirmed that the missile was successfully intercepted by the Arrow 3 defense system.

Flights to Ben Gurion Airport, including some operated by El Al, were delayed or diverted after air raid alerts were triggered at the airport. In response to the security situation, a number of international airlines extended their cancellations of flights to Israel.

3 View gallery Houthi missile launched from Yemen intercepted

The alerts were heard in multiple cities and towns, including Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Bnei Brak, Givatayim, Holon, Bat Yam, Rishon Lezion, Ness Ziona, Kfar Saba, Netanya, Tel Mond, Or Yehuda, Azor, Beit Dagan and Modiin-Maccabim-Reut, as well as parts of the Shomron and Judean lowlands.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that a woman sustained injuries while rushing to a shelter during the alert. No other casualties were reported.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Cumta )

Tel Aviv District Police said officers are conducting searches in the area to identify and isolate any potential missile debris impact sites.

Meanwhile, mass demonstrations are taking place in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, under the slogan “We defeated the U.S. and will defeat Israel.” Similar rallies were reported in the provinces of Hodeidah, Hajjah, Amran and Dhamar. Footage from the protests showed signs reading, “Jaffa — will chase you to your death,” referring to the historically Arab quarter of Tel Aviv.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Nicholas Pfosi )

On Wednesday, the IDF identified a suspected missile launch from Yemen that failed mid-flight and did not reach Israeli territory. That same morning, Houthi forces launched another UAV toward Israel, which was successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force without triggering any alerts.

Prior to the incident, senior Houthi official Hezam al-Asad—known for issuing threats against Israel in Hebrew—reiterated that attacks on Israel would continue. “Does the Zionist entity have enough shelters?” he wrote.