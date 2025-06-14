At least 2 killed in Iranian missile strike on central Israel city

At least two people were confirmed killed in the latest Iranian missile strike on Israel. dozens others were hurt when a missile hit a residential area in Rishon Lezion.

Air raid sirens wailed across Israel on Saturday morning as Iran launched its fifth salvo of ballistic missiles, prompting nationwide alarm. The IDF said that it intercepted most incoming threats.

Iranian missile hits Rishon Lezion residential street





A 60-year-old woman was moderately to seriously injured in the missile strike in a residential area in central Israel. severe damage was reported to apartment blocks, homes and vehicles when the missile fell. MDA teams reported that nine people sustained light to moderate injuries and six buildings were damaged at an impact site in central Israel.

3 View gallery Damage in a direct hit from an Iranian missile in central Israel

14 firefighting and rescue teams are conducting searches to locate people trapped at the site of a direct hit in central Israel.

Sirens had already sounded about an hour earlier in northern towns including Beit She’an, Nazareth, Tiberias and the southern Golan, after the IDF confirmed a fourth wave of incoming missiles from Iran was being intercepted. A third swarm struck around 1 a.m.

Earlier, the IDF reported it shot down three Iranian drones heading toward the country. U.S. officials told The Washington Post that American Patriot and THAAD missile-defense batteries helped intercept Iranian missiles bound for Israel—a more limited role compared to last year’s full-spectrum air support.

Each evening and overnight barrage from Iran comprised dozens of missiles—substantially fewer than the hundreds fired during last year’s exchanges, as Israel assesses Iran is conserving its arsenal for sustained conflict.

Earlier, at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, a critically wounded woman succumbed to wounds from the previous Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, where 63 people had been injured.

3 View gallery Iranian missile salvo over Tel Aviv ( Photo: AP Photo/Leo Correa )

In Tehran, the Tasnim agency reported “loud explosions” in the Hakimiyeh and Tehranspars neighborhoods.

Pro‑Iran Iraqi militia outlet Sabreen claimed an Israeli strike hit a communications tower in Karaj, Alborz province, while reports also surfaced of blasts in central Tehran and Isfahan.

Iranian air defenses were reportedly active over Narmeh Kharab in northeast Tehran and Kermanshah in the west, with explosions heard over Mehrabad International Airport where two missiles reportedly struck—one injuring a person. Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen network reported strong explosions in Isfahan, saying Iran’s defenses were intercepting Israeli targets.