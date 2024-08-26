Biden and Harris' policies caused October 7, Trump says

Trump, who regained access to his X account ahead of the U.S. elections, posted a one-minute clip that opens with a reference to the massacre — in which 31 American citizens were killed — and blames Tehran for its involvement in Hamas' attack.

The clip highlights Biden's decision to unfreeze Iranian assets, citing a quote from the New York Post that labeled it a "ransom to Iran." The video’s narrator added former president Trump "played hardball with Iran, destroyed ISIS, kept the Middle East at peace and kept us out of endless wars through strength."

