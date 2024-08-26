Biden and Harris' policies caused October 7, Trump says

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump launched a new campaign on Monday, accusing the policies of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of leading to Hamas’ October 7 attack.
Trump, who regained access to his X account ahead of the U.S. elections, posted a one-minute clip that opens with a reference to the massacre — in which 31 American citizens were killed — and blames Tehran for its involvement in Hamas' attack.
The clip highlights Biden's decision to unfreeze Iranian assets, citing a quote from the New York Post that labeled it a "ransom to Iran." The video’s narrator added former president Trump "played hardball with Iran, destroyed ISIS, kept the Middle East at peace and kept us out of endless wars through strength."
Later in the Republican ad, Trump himself says, "History shows very plainly that evil only respects one thing: unyielding strength. When I’m back in the White House, our enemies will know if they spill a drop of American blood—we will spill a gallon of yours." The ad, which includes footage of the war in Gaza, also features an image of Trump with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The ad marked the beginning of a new direction in Trump's election campaign, attempting to link Harris to what Republicans are portraying as a failed foreign and security policy by the Biden administration. Last week, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, "She [Harris] caused the Attack of October 7th. Iran was BROKE."