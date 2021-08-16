4 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops

At least four Palestinians were killed on Monday in clashes with Israeli forces at the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, said Palestinian medical officials.

Israeli border police, who operate in the West Bank, said its forces were involved in clashes. There were no reported casualties among the Israeli troops.

Palestinian medical services arrive at the scene of the clashes

In the wake of the pre-dawn incident, a general strike was declared in Jenin on Monday.

A statement issued by the Israeli forces said that Yasam (Israel Police Special Patrol Unit) and Border Police teams had arrived in Jenin disguised as Palestinians to arrest a wanted individual suspected to have been involved in terrorist activity.

As the troops were making their way out of Jenin, "heavy gunfire" was opened in the direction of the forces from a close range and by a "large number of terrorists," who were then "neutralized".

Exchanges of fire in Jenin early Monday

The forces said that among the militants who fired at them were also snipers.

"The undercover forces returned fire towards the terrorists and neutralized them," the police said.

This is the second violent incident to take place in Jenin within the past two weeks. Earlier this month, IDF troops came under attack, which included heavy gunfire and explosive devices being hurled at them.