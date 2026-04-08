100 targets hit in 10 minutes: IDF launches largest strike across Lebanon since war began

The IDF said it carried out its largest coordinated wave of strikes in Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, targeting more than 100 Hezbollah sites across the country.

According to the IDF, the strikes were conducted within about 10 minutes and hit multiple areas simultaneously, including Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon.

3 View gallery ( Photo AP Photo/Hassan Ammar )

3 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Raghed Waked )

The military said the targets included Hezbollah headquarters, intelligence command centers and other facilities used to plan and direct attacks against Israeli troops and civilians. It also said it struck infrastructure tied to Hezbollah’s missile and naval forces, as well as assets belonging to its elite Radwan Force and aerial unit.

The IDF said the operation was based on intelligence gathered over several weeks and involved coordination between its Operations Directorate, Intelligence Directorate, Air Force and Northern Command.

Most of the sites were located in civilian areas, the military said, accusing Hezbollah of operating among the population. It added that steps were taken ahead of the strikes to reduce harm to civilians.

Hezbollah has been engaged in ongoing hostilities with Israel, which the IDF says are backed by Iran.

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the IDF chief of staff, said the military would keep targeting the group without pause.