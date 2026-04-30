12 IDF soldiers wounded in direct FPV drone strike; Hezbollah shoots down Israeli UAV

Hezbollah shot down an IDF drone after firing a surface-to-air missile at it, the IDF said Thursday morning. The military said the incident is under investigation and that there is no concern of an information leak. Shortly afterward, the terrorist group claimed responsibility for downing a Hermes 450 unmanned aerial vehicle in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah shot down an IDF drone after firing a surface-to-air missile at it, the IDF said Thursday morning. The military said the incident is under investigation and that there is no concern of an information leak. Shortly afterward, the terrorist group claimed responsibility for downing a Hermes 450 unmanned aerial vehicle in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah shot down an IDF drone after firing a surface-to-air missile at it, the IDF said Thursday morning. The military said the incident is under investigation and that there is no concern of an information leak. Shortly afterward, the terrorist group claimed responsibility for downing a Hermes 450 unmanned aerial vehicle in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon.

Troops from the Hasmonean Brigade assisted in evacuating the wounded. At the same time, the Israeli military carried out strikes in southern Lebanon. Lebanese reports said the attacks included airstrikes, artillery fire and drone strikes targeting several villages. The Israeli military said that five Hezbollah terrorists operating near its forces were killed a day earlier, and that the group had launched explosive drones at the troops.

Troops from the Hasmonean Brigade assisted in evacuating the wounded. At the same time, the Israeli military carried out strikes in southern Lebanon. Lebanese reports said the attacks included airstrikes, artillery fire and drone strikes targeting several villages. The Israeli military said that five Hezbollah terrorists operating near its forces were killed a day earlier, and that the group had launched explosive drones at the troops.

Troops from the Hasmonean Brigade assisted in evacuating the wounded. At the same time, the Israeli military carried out strikes in southern Lebanon. Lebanese reports said the attacks included airstrikes, artillery fire and drone strikes targeting several villages. The Israeli military said that five Hezbollah terrorists operating near its forces were killed a day earlier, and that the group had launched explosive drones at the troops.