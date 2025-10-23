Shas quits coalition posts over stalled draft bill, warns of crisis for Netanyahu government

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party announced Thursday that it is resigning from all its coalition posts, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government failed to bring to a vote a law that would exempt tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox men from military service .

“The Council of Torah Sages instructed that the bill be brought no later than the opening of the Knesset’s winter session — and regrettably, this has not yet been fulfilled,” the party said in a statement.

1 View gallery ( Photo: GPO )

Shas did not specify the full implications of its decision beyond confirming that its Knesset committee chairs would resign. Education Committee Chair Yossi Taib and Health Committee Chair Yoni Mashriki submitted resignation letters to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Party leader Aryeh Deri is expected to continue attending meetings of Netanyahu’s security cabinet despite the announcement that Shas is stepping away from its coalition roles. Associates of Deri told Ynet that he wishes to return to the government but faced growing pressure after the draft bill was not advanced.

Although Shas is no longer holding coalition positions, it is not considered part of the opposition. Senior officials in the government and Likud told Ynet that “although everyone wants to survive politically — if there is no progress on the draft bill in the coming weeks, the government will not survive.”

Shas lawmakers have not consistently voted with the coalition in recent months but also have not automatically opposed its legislation. The party said it will act “in full coordination with the other ultra-Orthodox factions” and continue consulting with the Council of Torah Sages before Knesset votes.