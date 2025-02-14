Sagui’s wife shares story with daughter born while he was captive

After 498 Days in Hamas captivity, Sagui Dekel-Hen to be freed—meeting his baby daughter Shachar for the first time        

Gal Ganot, Faran Raz|
Sagui Dekel-Hen, 36, will be released from Hamas captivity on Saturday after 498 days in Gaza. During the emotional reunion with his family, he will meet his daughter Shachar for the first time—born while he was still held hostage. She is now over a year old.
His wife, Avital, shared an Instagram story on Friday featuring their two other daughters, Gali and Bar, with Shachar playing beneath them. “Updating everyone—Daddy is coming home,” Avital wrote. Gali joyfully exclaimed “Daddy!” when asked who was returning tomorrow.
Sagui's wife Avital with his daughters Gali, Bar and Shachar
(Photo: Screenshot)
Dekel-Hen, from Nirim, was kidnapped on October 7, 2023, while his wife was pregnant. Their daughter, Shachar, was born while he was still in captivity. Bar, their other daughter, fondly described her father as “cute” and “a really good dad” who loves working with buses. “He likes fixing them and making them cool for other people,” she said.
Shachar’s return is the culmination of tireless efforts by her family, including lobbying the U.S. government for his release. Avital recounted the moments before his abduction: "He came into the shelter and said, ‘We’re not getting out of this alive.’”
Dekel-Hen will be released as part of the sixth phase of the hostage deal, along with two other hostages: Yair Horn and Sasha Trupanov, both also from Nirim. As part of the agreement, 369 Palestinian prisoners, including 36 serving life sentences, will be released. The three hostages are expected to be freed from Khan Younis, transferred to the Red Cross, and then reunited with Israeli forces at a reception point in the Ra’im camp.
Sagui Dekel-Chen with his daughters Gali and Bar
After a preliminary medical evaluation, Dekel-Hen and the other hostages will be evacuated by helicopter to hospitals in Sheba and Sourasky. Health authorities said hospitals in Barzilai and Soroka are prepared to provide immediate medical assistance if necessary.
