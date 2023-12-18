IDF forces uncover Hamas training ground in Gaza soccer field

The IDF's 252nd Division has successfully completed its mission in Beit Hanoun, a northern part of the enclave, demonstrating the IDF's strengthening presence in the area. The mission resulted in the elimination of numerous Hamas terrorists, the destruction of Hamas facilities, terror tunnels and the discovery of hidden munitions, including laser-sighted guns.

This effort was in conjunction with Israeli infantry, Armored Corps and Engineering Corps. Some of the structures targeted were schools containing munitions designed to inflict harm on Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Video of the action ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

An operation involving the Harel Brigade and IDF special forces uncovered an array of Hamas tunnels in the Beit Hanoun region, found amid municipal buildings, a mosque, a soccer field and a kindergarten.

As the operation ensued, Harel Brigade forces noticed two Hamas terrorists darting out of a tunnel and attempting to join two others who were driving nearby. Brigade forces honed in on their location and directed an aerial bombardment that eliminated the terrorists with extreme prejudice.

After their operation came to a conclusion, they surrendered control of the area to the Gaza Division Command, and while their success was evident, fighting in the area is still underway and more effort is required to eradicate every single terrorist within Beit Hanoun.

2 View gallery A Hamas shaft in Beit Hanoun ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

On Monday morning, IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, updated the public, saying over 150 terror targets were subjected to various kinds of IDF assaults, culminating in a rare find: Over NIS 5 million ($1.35 million) in cash inside the home of a senior Hamas official in the Jabaliya area in the northern section.

It was further reported that Israeli forces attacked another terror nest that contained Hamas munitions, explosive charges and ammo. Every shaft was destroyed upon discovery.

2 View gallery 252nd Division on the move ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Down south, in the city of Khan Younis, an Air Force jet recognized a squad of Hamas operatives going into a tunnel, and a Givati Brigade force directed an attack helicopter to their location, killing the terrorists and a Hamas sniper that compromised Israeli movement in open terrain.