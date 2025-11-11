4,120 days after his abduction, IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin to be laid to rest

Eleven years after he was killed and abducted in Rafah during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin will be laid to rest Tuesday morning in the Kfar Saba military cemetery, near his family home.

His funeral begins at 10 a.m., following a procession that will leave the Shura military base at 8:30 a.m. Thousands are expected to take part, and several roads in Kfar Saba will be closed to accommodate the ceremony.

1 View gallery Lt. Hadar Goldin ( Photo: IDF )

The funeral will be attended by senior officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who will deliver a eulogy. Due to Zamir’s presence, the cemetery will be designated a “sterile zone,” allowing entry only to family members and IDF representatives. Many attendees will remain outside the cemetery grounds, where large screens and speakers have been set up to broadcast the ceremony live.

Throughout Kfar Saba, Israeli flags and signs have been hung along the route to the cemetery. One sign reads, “Until the first hostage,” a reference to the Goldin family’s decade-long campaign that began years before the October 7 Hamas terror attack, when 251 soldiers and civilians were abducted to Gaza. Soldiers from the Givati Brigade, where Goldin served, arrived early in the morning to prepare for the funeral.

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office reached out to the Goldin family to inquire about a visit from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but the family declined, stating they wished to remain together privately at this time.

Goldin’s siblings—Hemi, Tzur, and Ayelet—gave a statement outside the family home on Monday evening. “We want to stop and say thank you,” Ayelet Goldin said on behalf of the family. “Without the people of Israel, Hadar would not be home. Even in this emotional moment, we remember that four hostages are still held in Gaza. Bringing Hadar back after 11 years proves it’s possible to bring them all home. We will bring everyone back. These are the values of the people of Israel.”

She added, “We want to thank every person who held a sign, who prayed, the Hostage Families Forum, and all of Israeli society. Because of you, Hadar is home. We’ve felt the nation’s embrace over the past day. This society will bring everyone home, and with God’s help, we will heal. We invite the public to accompany Hadar on his final journey.”

Lt. Hadar Goldin was 23 when he was killed. He is survived by his parents, Simcha and Leah, his sister Ayelet, his brothers Hemi and Tzur, and his twin.