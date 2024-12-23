Guatemalan authorities raid Lev Tahor Cult, rescue 160 children from abuse

Guatemalan authorities raided the Lev Tahor community over the weekend, rescuing 160 children and teens following allegations of rape, human trafficking, forced marriage, and other forms of abuse.

Lev Tahor, known as an extremist Jewish cult, was founded in 1988 in Israel and settled in Guatemala between 2014 and 2017.

LEV TAHOR RAIDED ( ILTV )

The operation was supported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which had been assisting Guatemalan authorities in their investigation since the escape of four minors in November.

"There is suspicion of possible crimes of human trafficking and other offences, specifically in the form of forced pregnancy, abuse against minors, and rape,” said regional prosecutor Dimas Jimenez. “It is suspected that these crimes were committed by a member of the community called Lev Tahor against minors belonging to that community."

Authorities also reported finding suspected remains of a child on the premises during the raid.

In addition to the children, 40 women were rescued. The operation involved dozens of police officers and social workers.

Lev Tahor has a long history of legal trouble. In 2021, two cult leaders were convicted in New York for kidnapping and child sexual exploitation. In 2022, the cult’s leader was arrested in Mexico, and children were rescued from the group’s compound.