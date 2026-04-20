Iran: 'We won’t join second round of talks, missiles not up for negotiation'

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced on Monday that the country has no intention of participating in another round of negotiations with the United States, following the expiration of the ceasefire.
Baghaei accused the U.S. of violating the ceasefire from the outset by imposing a naval blockade, which, according to him, demonstrated Washington’s lack of seriousness in the diplomatic process.
Iran had previously agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the ceasefire in Lebanon but claimed that the U.S. did not uphold its side of the agreement. Baghaei emphasized that any future agreement with the U.S. would require “practical guarantees,” as Iran would not accept promises without action.
He also pointed out that Iran would not negotiate on its defense capabilities, including its missile program, calling these issues non-negotiable. “We did not start this war, and all our actions have been in legitimate self-defense to protect our sovereignty,” he stated. "Our defense will continue as necessary, and we are closely monitoring developments."
The dispute escalated further after an Iranian official indicated that Tehran intended to retaliate against the U.S. for seizing one of its cargo ships. This incident has only added to the growing tensions between the two nations, which have already been strained by differences over Iran’s nuclear program and other geopolitical issues.
An Iranian senior official told Reuters that, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims of Iran agreeing to U.S. demands, “disagreements over the nuclear program remain unresolved.” The official added that Iran’s defense capabilities, including its missile program, are "not open for negotiation," reiterating the nation’s stance against compromise on these issues.
In a related statement, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters commented on the recent U.S. military actions, explaining that Iran had refrained from responding to the U.S. attack on an Iranian vessel out of concern for the safety of the crew members. However, they made it clear that if necessary, Iran would take “appropriate action” against U.S. forces.
“At this moment, we are ensuring the safety of the crew and their families,” the statement read. "But we are prepared to take the necessary steps against American forces as the situation unfolds."
As Iran continues to oppose any further negotiations without concrete guarantees, its leaders maintain that their actions are in response to ongoing U.S. aggression, particularly regarding the maritime blockade and sanctions. The growing tension risks derailing diplomatic talks and potentially plunging the region into further instability.
Baghaei’s remarks come at a time when global powers are watching closely, with Iran’s nuclear ambitions and defense programs remaining key points of contention in the broader Middle East crisis.