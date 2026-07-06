‘Israel crossed a red line’: Azerbaijan crisis deepens after Armenia genocide recognition

The Israeli government’s decision to recognize the Armenian genocide has triggered a deeper crisis in Israel-Azerbaijan relations than has been publicly visible, according to officials familiar with the ties between the two countries.

The officials said Baku views the move as Israel “crossing a red line,” and believes Jerusalem failed to reciprocate the support Azerbaijan has shown Israel since the outbreak of the war.

Azerbaijan officials said Baku views the move as Israel 'crossing a red line' ( Photo: Shmulik Almany, Israeli Embassy in Washington )

According to the officials, Azerbaijan’s leadership is deeply disappointed by the way the decision was made and by the message it sends. Contrary to the impression that was created, they said, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke with his Azerbaijani counterpart only after the decision had already been published, in order to update him rather than consult him.

“They spoke only after the move had already been announced, so from the Azerbaijani perspective this was a fait accompli, not a dialogue,” the officials said.

Azerbaijan fought a war with Armenia about six years ago, losing thousands of citizens. But the country’s national sensitivities go back further. In the early 1990s, nearly one million Azerbaijanis were displaced from their homes in the Karabakh region and became refugees in their own country following the conflict between the two states. The episode remains a national trauma in Azerbaijan.

Baku also views the activity of the Armenian National Committee of America, known as ANCA, with deep concern. The group was among the central forces promoting international recognition of the Armenian genocide.

Azerbaijani officials argue that the same actors accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza are also accusing Azerbaijan of “ethnic cleansing.” For that reason, they expected Israel to show particular sensitivity and avoid a move they see as lending support to the Armenian narrative of the history between the countries.

“The feeling is that Israel did not understand Azerbaijan’s sensitivity,” said one official familiar with the matter. “For Baku, this is a red line. Azerbaijan did not come out against Israel over Gaza, Lebanon or Iran, despite an international campaign and pressure placed on it. The Azerbaijanis feel Israel did not respond with the same level of consideration.”

The official said the question now being asked in Baku is why Israel had to damage its relationship with one of its friendliest countries.

“This is a country with almost no antisemitism, where Israeli tourism is flourishing and whose national airline has added flights between Baku and Tel Aviv,” the official said. “From the Azerbaijani point of view, the Israeli decision was unnecessary and damaged trust built over many years.”

The officials said that the last time the Knesset considered advancing a discussion on the issue, then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid contacted his Azerbaijani counterparts in advance and heard their objections. Afterward, the decision was made not to advance a public declaration.

The officials added that both Azerbaijan and Armenia believe such recognition only harms the peace agreement between the two countries and serves Russia and Iran. Armenia’s prime minister even criticized the Israeli recognition, which was ostensibly intended to support his country.