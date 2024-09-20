Lebanese receive threatening messages attributed to Israeli hack

'You are a supporter of Hezbollah so you will be rewarded with a meeting with him in Hell,'  the message reads; Saudi channel quotes expert saying electric cars can detonate next causing greater harm 

Lior Ben Ari|
Lebanese media has reported that citizens of the country received threatening and disconcerting messages on their phones in recent days.
One screenshot seen by the media outlets read "We see you are a supporter of [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nassrallah so you will be rewarded with a meeting with him in Hell."
2 View gallery
הודעות ממקור לא ידוע, שנשלחו לטלפונים של תושבי לבנוןהודעות ממקור לא ידוע, שנשלחו לטלפונים של תושבי לבנון
Message sent to Lebanese phone
Other messages kept on screenshots included claims that the senders were Jewish Israelis who hate their country and government and want to assist in its destruction. "IO have many ties and capabilities that no one can doubt," the message read.
It is unclear who was behind the messages that were written in unclear Arabic. One Lebanese television channel claimed they were sent from an Israeli messaging app that disseminates clips and recordings without revealing the senders.
The Lebanese reports of the messages came after Israelis received messages on their phones calling them to enter shelters immediately and warning of a massive Hezbollah attack. The Home Front Command denied it had issued any warnings to civilians and the messages were considered a likely cyberattack.
2 View gallery
הודעות ממקור לא ידוע, שנשלחו לטלפונים של תושבי לבנוןהודעות ממקור לא ידוע, שנשלחו לטלפונים של תושבי לבנון
Message sent to Lebanese phone
Meanwhile, the Saudi Al Arabiya media outlet quoted an expert who said electric cars could also be breached and detonated, as the communication devices had been, but would cause much greater damage and harm.
