Jerusalem man arrested for posing as medic, suspected of sexual offenses against patients

Police said the suspect allegedly posed as a member of the medical team at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in order to access patients

Police arrested a 23-year-old Jerusalem resident overnight on suspicion of impersonating a medical staff member and committing sexual offenses against patients at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem, authorities said Tuesday.
Police said the suspect allegedly posed as a member of the medical team in order to access patients. Investigators are seeking additional potential victims and urged anyone with information to come forward.
The investigation is ongoing, and police did not provide further details.
""