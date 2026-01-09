Jerusalem man arrested for posing as medic, suspected of sexual offenses against patients

Police arrested a 23-year-old Jerusalem resident overnight on suspicion of impersonating a medical staff member and committing sexual offenses against patients at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem, authorities said Tuesday.

