Isarel's Austria envoy says Gaza teens should be executed

Ambassador David Roet caught on camera claiming 16, 17-year old boys with guns should be shot; Foreign Ministry says video manipulated by BDS supporters

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Austria
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
Israel’s ambassador to Austria, David Roet, was recorded expressing support for executing armed Palestinian teenagers in Gaza. "There should be a death sentence to be killed off in war if you’re holding a gun even if you are a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old who is holding a grenade," he said during a meeting with Jewish community representatives in Innsbruck.
A clip of the diplomat's comments at an event last Thursday was posted on X by a left-wing activist head of the "Boycott from Within" organization. who said he was sickened by the calm in Roet's voice as he was suggesting the death penalty for children.
Israel’s ambassador to Austria David Roet in meeting with Austria's Jewish community
(Video: via X)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
In the recording, Roet is also heard dismissing reports of civilian casualties in Gaza. "If you believe there are people who are uninvolved [sic] in Gaza, if you believe that Israel is targeting babies intentionally, that is all false," he said. He also questioned whether Europe should invest in rebuilding Gaza and said that if the European nations were crazy enough to do so, their investments would be destroyed in the next war.
1 View gallery
דוד רוט, שגריר ישראל באוסטריה, במהלך פגישה עם הקהילה היהודית באינסברוק הביע תמיכה בהוצאה להורג של בני נוער חמושים בעזה דוד רוט, שגריר ישראל באוסטריה, במהלך פגישה עם הקהילה היהודית באינסברוק הביע תמיכה בהוצאה להורג של בני נוער חמושים בעזה
Israel’s ambassador to Austria David Roet in meeting with Austria's Jewish community
(Photo: via X)
"At every opportunity, in front of every camera, Israel’s ambassadors make it unequivocally clear — there is no future with Hamas in Gaza and Israel will not allow Hamas to remain in the Strip,” The Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “The rest of the claims in the report are video edits and media manipulations by anti-Israel elements and BDS activists."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""