Isarel's Austria envoy says Gaza teens should be executed

, David Roet, was recorded expressing support for executing armed Palestinian teenagers in Gaza. "There should be a death sentence to be killed off in war if you’re holding a gun even if you are a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old who is holding a grenade," he said during a meeting with Jewish community representatives in Innsbruck.

A clip of the diplomat's comments at an event last Thursday was posted on X by a left-wing activist head of the "Boycott from Within" organization. who said he was sickened by the calm in Roet's voice as he was suggesting the death penalty for children.

