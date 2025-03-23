Isarel's Austria envoy says Gaza teens should be executed

Israel’s ambassador to Austria, David Roet, was recorded expressing support for executing armed Palestinian teenagers in Gaza. "There should be a death sentence to be killed off in war if you’re holding a gun even if you are a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old who is holding a grenade," he said during a meeting with Jewish community representatives in Innsbruck.
A clip of the diplomat's comments at an event last Thursday was posted on X by a left-wing activist head of the "Boycott from Within" organization. who said he was sickened by the calm in Roet's voice as he was suggesting the death penalty for children.
In the recording, Roet is also heard dismissing reports of civilian casualties in Gaza. "If you believe there are people who are uninvolved [sic] in Gaza, if you believe that Israel is targeting babies intentionally, that is all false," he said. He also questioned whether Europe should invest in rebuilding Gaza and said that if the European nations were crazy enough to do so, their investments would be destroyed in the next war.
"At every opportunity, in front of every camera, Israel’s ambassadors make it unequivocally clear — there is no future with Hamas in Gaza and Israel will not allow Hamas to remain in the Strip,” The Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “The rest of the claims in the report are video edits and media manipulations by anti-Israel elements and BDS activists."