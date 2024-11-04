Watch: Nazareth crime ring arrested at wedding after high-speed police chase

Surveillance footage released Monday has provided critical evidence in a series of shooting incidents in Nazareth, leading to the indictment of a father and his son. The two are accused of multiple shooting events and illegal possession of fragmentation grenades.

The investigation began after Northern District officers and Border Police responded to reports of gunfire targeting a business and a residential property. Authorities tracked a fleeing scooter, sparking a pursuit that ended when the suspect abandoned the vehicle and sought refuge under a table at a wedding venue. Police arrested the suspect and recovered a discarded Glock pistol along the escape route.

Captured at a wedding ( Video: Israel Police )

A subsequent search of the suspect's home led to the discovery of five fragmentation grenades, and the arrest of the suspect's father and another son.

Witnesses near the wedding venue supported the arrests. "It’s good he was caught immediately," one said, noting that the police action disrupted the wedding but likely prevented a potential murder.

1 View gallery Firing at homes in Nazareth ( Photo: Israel Police )

Indictments have now been filed against the father and one son, while the other was released due to lack of evidence.

The police statement indicated: "Around 10:00 PM yesterday, Northern District officers were conducting operations in Arraba as part of efforts to prevent shooting incidents in the Arab community. During the operation, forces observed gunfire aimed at a business. Officers engaged and fired at the armed suspects, who, while fleeing, returned fire at the officers. Additional police units were dispatched, initiating a broad search for the suspects. Shortly after, the suspects' vehicle was located nearby, engulfed in flames."

Northern District Commander Superintendent Meir Eliyahu visited the scene and ordered the formation of a special investigation team. Six suspects were arrested overnight on suspicion of involvement, with further arrests anticipated.

Eliyahu praised the officers' response: "The officers' decisive engagement and bravery are commendable. In incidents where officers are targeted, the criminal assumes full responsibility for the consequences, and we will apprehend him, either during the incident or subsequently."

Gunmen open fire at policemen in Arraba





In a related event, police released footage from a shootout in Arraba, Lower Galilee, where armed suspects fired long guns at officers. No injuries were reported, and police are investigating the incident with aerial support.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: