Israel still waits for US ambassador

Israel is still without a U.S. ambassador, even after a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday for President Donald Trump’s nominee: former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

Huckabee faced repeated interruptions by anti-Israel protesters during the hearing but appeared to maintain composure and support. Republicans, who hold a narrow Senate majority, largely backed him. Democrats pressed him on his past statements and views.

So far, the committee has not scheduled a vote. If it approves the nomination, the full Senate will also have to vote on Huckabee’s confirmation.

A longtime supporter of Israel, Huckabee has previously argued that Palestinians do not have a right to statehood and has supported Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. However, during the hearing, he told lawmakers that as ambassador, he would not impose his personal beliefs and would carry out official U.S. policy.

Earlier this week, more than 500 Jewish and Christian faith leaders signed a letter supporting Huckabee’s nomination. That public endorsement came in sharp contrast to previous letters of opposition from leaders of the Reform movement and the left-leaning advocacy group J Street.