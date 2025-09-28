Hamas claims contact lost with 2 hostages held in Gaza City during IDF bombings

Hamas’ military wing said Sunday it had lost contact with two of the hostages it holds, saying the break followed “massive military operations and heavy bombardment in the Shabura and Tal al-Hawa neighborhoods of Gaza City over the past 48 hours.”

The terrorist group said in a statement that “the lives of the prisoners are in real danger,” and demanded that Israel “stop the airstrikes for 24 hours, starting at 6 p.m. tonight,” and “advance immediately south to Street 8,” to allow an attempted rescue of the hostages.

1 View gallery IDF attacks on Gaza City ( Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP )

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said the families whose relatives’ names were published are in contact with the authorized parties and are examining Hamas’ statement. The families asked that the hostages’ names not be published.

Israel’s security establishment estimates that there are a few living hostages being held in Gaza City during the IDF’s ground operation there as part of Gideon's Chariots II, while Hamas says about 10 hostages remain alive.