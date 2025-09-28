Hamas claims contact lost with 2 hostages held in Gaza City during IDF bombings

Terrorist organization announces that contact with two hostages had been cut off 'following the recent bombings in Gaza City,' claiming that their lives were in danger and demanding that the IDF stop airstrikes in order to 'rescue' them; The families of the two are in contact with authorized authorities and are examining Hamas' statement

Lihi Gordon, Einav Halabi|
Hamas’ military wing said Sunday it had lost contact with two of the hostages it holds, saying the break followed “massive military operations and heavy bombardment in the Shabura and Tal al-Hawa neighborhoods of Gaza City over the past 48 hours.”
The terrorist group said in a statement that “the lives of the prisoners are in real danger,” and demanded that Israel “stop the airstrikes for 24 hours, starting at 6 p.m. tonight,” and “advance immediately south to Street 8,” to allow an attempted rescue of the hostages.
תקיפה אווירית ברצועהתקיפה אווירית ברצועה
IDF attacks on Gaza City
(Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP)
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said the families whose relatives’ names were published are in contact with the authorized parties and are examining Hamas’ statement. The families asked that the hostages’ names not be published.
Israel’s security establishment estimates that there are a few living hostages being held in Gaza City during the IDF’s ground operation there as part of Gideon's Chariots II, while Hamas says about 10 hostages remain alive.
The announcement about losing contact with two hostages came amid reports of intense discussions around U.S. President Donald Trump’s 21-point initiative before his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, an initiative Israeli officials say could be implemented. The plan offers the potential for a comprehensive release of all hostages in a single deal, possibly within about 72 hours.
